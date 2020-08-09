Penn Dixie Fossil Park, Nature Reserve introduces 'Self-Guided Science'

The series of programs is called "Self-Guided Science," and will be taking place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting September 16 through October 14.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Erie County is introducing a series of new programs this fall, which will give students and their families the opportunity to explore the outdoors while socially distancing.

The series of programs is called "Self-Guided Science," and will be taking place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting September 16 through October 14.

Each week participants will be able to learn about different aspects of our region by selecting a different self-guided "ed-dventure." Penn Dixie staff and volunteers will also be available on-site to answer questions.

“With the shift to distance learning for many students, we hope to provide a fun, engaging, and outdoor educational experience for families,” says Director of Education Dr. Holly Schreiber.

The programs are open to K-12 students and their parents and guardians.

The following ed-ventures are available:

Flora & Fauna – On the Trails

Ocean Environments

Bugs: Past & Present

Penn Dixie Habitats

Animal Clues: Tracks & Scat

Tuition is $7 for one child or $10 for two or more children. Parents and guardians are included with student admission. Registration is not required.