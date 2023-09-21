Free fishing day in NYS coming up

This will be the 5th free fishing day of the year, and people are encouraged to take advantage of it while the weather is still nice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State announced Saturday, September 23 will be a Free Fishing Day for New Yorkers.

This will be the 5th free fishing day of the year, and people are encouraged to take advantage of it while the weather is still nice. NYS will waive all the requirements for a freshwater fishing license, and is a good chance for those looking to try a new hobby out at no cost.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Free Fishing Days are the perfect time for seasoned anglers to introduce the State’s abundant fishing opportunities to family, friends, and visitors. Newcomers and veterans alike get a chance to experience our freshwater lakes, rivers and streams and learn about the sport of fishing.”

New York's free fishing day also happens to fall on National Hunting and Fishing Day which was designated by Congress in 1972 to encourage people to experience, understand, and appreciate the outdoors along with it's natural resources it provides us.

The final free fishing day of the year will be on November 11. The DEC also holds free clinics throughout the year, and people can access the list of dates for clinics here.

Come join the celebration for National Hunting and Fishing Day at the Salmon River Hatchery’s 24th Annual Open House,... Posted by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday, September 20, 2023