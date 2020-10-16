NYS Foliage report says stunning peak foliage predicted

In the Greater Niagara Region (most of Western New York), spotters say foliage will vary between peak and near-peak in Buffalo and the surrounding communities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State issued a new foliage report on Wednesday, saying that they are predicting stunning peak foliage in most of Upstate New York for the week of October 14-20.

"Beautiful fall colors continue to appear across New York State, with gorgeous peak leaves expected in most upstate regions this weekend, according to volunteer observers for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program," the website reports.

"In the Greater Niagara region, Erie County spotters in East Aurora expect 80% color change by the weekend, with shades of yellow and a touch of red against the remaining green leaves. Reports from Springville and Boston predict 90% change and just-past-peak foliage. While leaves have lost their brilliance from last week, many remain on trees. Foliage will vary between peak and near-peak in Buffalo and the surrounding communities, but look for an average of 60% transition, with color change slightly progressed south of the city compared to north of Buffalo.

In Wyoming County, reports from Warsaw predict 85% change and peak foliage this weekend, with bright seasonal colors. In Genesee County, spotters in Batavia predict peak foliage with 80% change. In Niagara County, Niagara Falls should see peak foliage and more than 75% change. Lewiston spotters expect 75% color change and peak foliage with increasing amounts of red as maple leaves become more prominent. Spotters in Orleans County from Albion expect 50% change this weekend, with near-peak conditions, but heavy rain and wind have caused significant leaf droppage."

As for the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, spotters report that Ellicottville is nearing a complete color change with bright shades of burnt orange and yellow, plus some deep purple accents.

"In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Chautauqua County foliage spotters predict peak colors this weekend. Cattaraugus County spotters in Ellicottville predict past-peak foliage with nearly complete color change and bright shades of burnt orange and yellow, plus some deep purple accents."