NYS DEC warns of new invasive species spotted in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning residents to be on the lookout for a new invasive species that has now been spotted in WNY.

The DEC says the Elm Zigzag Sawfly has recently been found in Allegany County this summer.

The Elm Zigzag Sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda) is a pest that is native to East Asia. It feeds exclusively on the leaves of elm trees, which are plentiful in New York state.

You can tell if an Elm ZigZag Sawfly is munching on elm leaves by the 'zigzag' pattern it leaves. In addition to being spotted in Allegany County, it's also been found in Ontario, Madison, Ulster, Schenectady, Albany, Saratoga, Warren, and Clinton counties.

So far, reports show defoliation has been minor. However, a resident in Niskayuna, NY (Schenectady County) has reported that several of their Siberian elms in their yard were severely defoliated.

If you think you have an Elm ZigZag Sawfly on your elm trees, you should sightings to iMap Invasives so officials can keep track of where the invasive species is, and minimize damage.