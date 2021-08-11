NYS DEC honors veterans with free fishing on November 11

The fishing license requirement is waived for NYS residents and non-residents on that day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Conservation will honor veterans with a free fishing day on November 11.

Free fishing day was created to encourage more people to get outdoors and enjoy the fishing opportunities in New York State. It's the sixth and final free fishing day of 2021.

"We thank all of New York's veterans for their service to our county and hope that the upcoming free fishing day provides an opportunity to spend time with family and friends or even the chance to introduce someone new to the sport," said NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "This year, anglers can expect expanded fishing opportunities throughout the State thanks to our recently implemented Trout Stream Management Plan and take advantage of a catch-and-release trout season on inland trout streams."

New this year is the increased fishing opportunities for anglers with a new catch and release trout stream season. The season runs from October 16 through March 31, 2022. Fishermen are required to only use artificial lures and immediately release trout they catch.

While there is no fee on Free Fishing day, anglers should know that all other fishing regulations are still in effect.

The Free Fishing Days began in 1991 to give people who might not have an opportunity to fish to try the sport at no cost.