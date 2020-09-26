New Yorkers encouraged to get outside on 'National Hunting, Fishing Day'

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier in the week that New York residents can fish for free on Saturday, September 26.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Want to go fishing, but don't have a fishing license? Don't fret, all New Yorkers can go fishing for free on Saturday, in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier in the week that New York residents can fish for free on Saturday, September 26 as a way to encourage people to enjoy outdoor activities across the state.

"Free fishing days give all New Yorkers a chance to enjoy fishing and outdoor activities," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "As we continue to grapple with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will give individuals and families an opportunity to enjoy all that New York State has to offer. We are committed to promoting all of the great things to do outdoors in New York during the summer and fall and to enhance quality of life for New Yorkers in communities across the state."

Those wishing to take part in the free fishing day are reminded that while a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. The governor's office is also reminding people who plan on fishing to be mindful in taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Not sure where to go? The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has recommendations about where to fish online here. The DEC also offers information for beginners.

The last free fishing day in 2020 will take place on Veterans Day, November 11.