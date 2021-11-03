New York voters approve right to a clean environment

Supporters say enshrining a constitutional right to clean air and water will require the government to consider environmental effects early on.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers have approved a ballot measure adding the right to a clean environment to the state constitution. The measure was one of five statewide ballot questions before New York voters Tuesday.

Supporters say enshrining a constitutional right to clean air and water will require the government to consider environmental effects early on in policy-making and give greater weight to people who sue when government fails to do so.