NYS examines trail overuse, improved hiker safety in Adirondacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the growing uptick in visitors to New York's Adirondack region, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is considering several new measures to reduce trail overuse and improve hiker safety.

An advisory group released its recommendations this past week, which include better enforced parking regulations by state police and forest rangers, human waste management, and education.

The High Peaks advisory group also wants to use signs and social media to inform hikers of closures, which would also prevent overcrowding.

"I commend the efforts of the High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group in developing this important report which provides solid recommendations to further enhance our ongoing efforts to manage use and protect our irreplaceable natural treasures. The work of these partners, particularly during these challenging times, is a testament to our shared commitment to protecting the Adirondack Park," DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.