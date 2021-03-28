New York State offers guidance on how to reduce conflicts with bears

For starters, take down bird feeders and secure your garbage. The DEC also encourages people to feed their pets indoors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With bear sightings starting to rise across New York State, the Department of Environmental Conservation is offering tips to residents on how to avoid conflicts with bears.

All of those things could attract a bear closer to your home.

"Feeding bears either intentionally, which is illegal, or unintentionally through careless property management, has consequences for entire communities, as well as the bears themselves," the DEC said in a statement.

If you see a bear in an unexpected location, simply be aware of its presence, and observe the bear without attempting to interact with it.