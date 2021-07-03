State asks people to avoid hibernating bats in caves, mines

Human interaction can lead to white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90% of bats at state hibernation sites, state environmental conservation experts say.

With fall here and winter approaching, the state is asking people to avoid bats by not going into caves and mines.

The notice comes in advance of Bat Week, which runs from October 24 to Halloween, and is described as "an annual, international celebration of the role of bats in nature."

Going into caves and mines can disrupt hibernating bats. Human interaction can also lead to white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90 percent of bats at state hibernation sites, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

"With Halloween fast approaching, DEC is urging outdoor adventurers to steer clear of caves and mines to protect New York’s at-risk bat populations," DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Right now, bats hunkering down in their winter homes are highly susceptible to disturbance from even the quietest cave visits."

Bat Week is an awareness campaign that is organized by conservation groups and government agencies in both the United States and Canada.

Bats typically hibernate from October 1 to April 3, according to the DEC, which added that anyone trespassing on sites where bats are hibernating could face charges.

"If disturbed, bats will wake from hibernation and expend significantly more energy than normal, increasing the harm caused by the white-nose disease," Seggos said. "If explorers do venture out and come across hibernating bats in a cave, I urge these visitors to leave quickly and quietly."

Bats found in New York State include little brown bats, which were once common across the state, as well Indiana bat and northern long-eared bat, which are protected under federal and state endangered species laws.