ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state has $525,000 in grants available for tree-planting projects.

The Trees for Tributaries Program is designed to support streamside tree- or shrub-planting projects. The goal of the state Department of Environmental Conservation program is to improve wildlife habitats, water quality and storm resiliency.

Grants from $11,000 to $100,000 will be distributed to municipalities, academic institutions and not-for-profits.

Applications are due by Sept. 7. For more information: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/113412.html

