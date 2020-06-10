New hiking challenge involves bringing your dogs to the Adirondacks

ADIRONDACK, N.Y. — A new hiking challenge called "ADK-9" asks hikers to bring their dogs with them on the outdoor adventure and take a picture of them on the peak.
The ADK-9 hiking challenge provides 9 dog friendly hikes with views and offers a chance to explore lesser traveled peaks of the region.
The 9 dog friendly peaks are:
- Bartonville Mountain
- Baxter Mountain
- Buck Mountain
- Castle Rock
- Floodwood Mountain
- Jay Mountain
- Moxham Mountian
- Mt. Van Hoevenberg
- Silver Lake Mountain
Once you have hiked all 9 peaks, you are eligible to become an ADK-9 finisher where you will receive a ADK-9 patch, sticker and roster number.
There is also a first-time ever seasonal Fall photography contest where photos of your dogs must be taken on an ADK-9 mountain to be entered.
Photos must be taken from September 15-October 31, 2020. You can submit your photos on Facebook or Instagram by tagging the ADK-9 and using the hashtag #ADK9PhotoContest. Photos can also be submitted through adk9challenge@gmail.com.