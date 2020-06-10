New hiking challenge involves bringing your dogs to the Adirondacks

The ADK-9 hiking challenge provides 9 dog friendly hikes with views and offers a chance to explore lesser traveled peaks of the region.

ADIRONDACK, N.Y. — A new hiking challenge called "ADK-9" asks hikers to bring their dogs with them on the outdoor adventure and take a picture of them on the peak.

The ADK-9 hiking challenge provides 9 dog friendly hikes with views and offers a chance to explore lesser traveled peaks of the region.

The 9 dog friendly peaks are:

Bartonville Mountain

Baxter Mountain

Buck Mountain

Castle Rock

Floodwood Mountain

Jay Mountain

Moxham Mountian

Mt. Van Hoevenberg

Silver Lake Mountain

Once you have hiked all 9 peaks, you are eligible to become an ADK-9 finisher where you will receive a ADK-9 patch, sticker and roster number.

There is also a first-time ever seasonal Fall photography contest where photos of your dogs must be taken on an ADK-9 mountain to be entered.

Photos must be taken from September 15-October 31, 2020. You can submit your photos on Facebook or Instagram by tagging the ADK-9 and using the hashtag #ADK9PhotoContest. Photos can also be submitted through adk9challenge@gmail.com.