DEC announces new federal requirements for recreational fishing of black sea bass, scup

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday new regulations for recreational saltwater fishing for black sea bass and scup.

The DEC said that the requirements will go into effect immediately in New York's marine and coastal district. The DEC said the changes are necessary in order for New York State to remain in compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Which is to reduce the recreational harvest of scup and black sea bass.

The DEC said New York's recreational black sea bass season opens June 23, and the minimum size limit is 16 inches. From June 23 through Aug. 31, recreational anglers may possess three black sea bass per day; and from Sept. 1 until Dec. 31, anglers are allowed six fish per day.

According to the news release, New York State is required to reduce harvest by 20.7% per a decision by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under federal rules filed June 9.

Due to this, New York State is increasing the minimum size limit by one inch and reducing the possession limit from seven to six fish from Sept 1. through Dec. 31 season dates.

The DEC said the recreational minimum size limit for scup in New York is 10 inches and the season is open year-round. Recreational anglers may possess 30 fish per day and anglers aboard licensed party and charter boats may possess 50 fish from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

According to the release, New York State has increased its recreational minimum size limit for scup to maintain consistency with the size limit in federal waters.

The DEC is accepting comments from the public on the regulations from July 6, through Sept. 6, 2022.

Written comments can be sent by mail to Rachel Sysak, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, 123 Kings Park Blvd., Kings Park, NY 11754, or by email to fw.marine@dec.ny.gov.

