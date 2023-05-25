New Allegany State Park trail to Quaker Lake opens

The $6.8 million expansion will provided an accessible alternative to get people to Quaker Lake beach.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Bikers and hikers in Western New York will have a new trail to access in one of the area's state parks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced that a new hiking and biking trail in Allegany State Park has opened.

"Allegany State Park is one of the finest wilderness parks in the U.S., and this project will make it easier and safer for visitors to access the Quaker Lake beach from nearby camping areas, hiking trails and recreational areas," Governor Hochul said.

"This project not only helps New York achieve its nation-leading climate goals, but it also reflects the State's ongoing partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to expand access to outdoor recreation in New York State."

The $6.8 million expansion will provided an accessible alternative for bikers and campers to get people to Quaker Lake beach. The trail is a 3.6 mile trail extension of an existing trail that opened in 2020 from the Taft Cabin Trail to the Quaker General Store and park rental office.

The project was supported by money from the State Parks capital funds, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, and Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Department of Transportation and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.

"Since its opening in 1921, Allegany State Park has been a crown jewel in State Parks. This project will help our visitors see more of the Quaker Run Area without having to access busy Route 3. Partnerships like we have with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which generously supported this work, are a great benefit to both Parks and our visitors," New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said.

There are around 740,000 yearly visitors to the Quaker Run Area. The new trail will also link people to other trails and amenities.