DEC to operate deer and bear checkpoint during opening weekend of regular big game season

Hunters are invited to help DEC data collection and research efforts by visiting a voluntary check station.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on hunting this fall, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will have a deer and bear check station to help collect information so they can study the area's big wildlife population.

The check stations are located on Route 16 in the town of Holland in Erie County and will run from Saturday, November 19th, from noon to 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, November 20th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The stations will also be available during the opening weekend of the regular big game season.

DEC Region 9 Big Ga me Biologist Ryan Rockefeller said, "With just a few minutes of their time, hunters in Western New York who visit the check station can help inform DEC's big game harvest research and provide us with valuable biological data to study the region's big game populations. DEC staff also enjoy the opportunity to interact with hunters and hear about their opening weekend experiences."

Hunters are asked to bring their bear and deer to the check stations where the DEC will collect information about the animals, like their age.

The DEC wants hunters to know that participation is voluntary as they collect information across the state each year.

Hunters who wish to volunteer and participate may drop off a deer at the Holland check station any time before 6 p.m. that following Saturday and Sunday.

The DEC wants to remind hunters in New York how important it is to report their harvest. Hunters are required to Harvest Reporting , the easiest way for hunter to report their harvest is by downloading the DEC's HuntFishNY mobile app.

