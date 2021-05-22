National Safe Boating Week underway nationwide

As of 2020, New York's Brianna's Law requires all boat operators who were born on or after January 1, 1993, to take a boating safety course.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Safe Boating Week kicked off across the country on Saturday.

With all the nice weather Western New York has had recently, more and more people are getting out on Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, and other bodies of water.

Keep in mind, as of April 1, a new federal law requires boat operators who have an engine cut-off switch to also use a lanyard or link that would stop the boat if the driver steps away.

As of 2020, New York's Brianna's Law also requires all boat operators who were born on or after January 1, 1993, to take a boating safety course.