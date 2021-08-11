Great horned owl rescued in Lewiston

The owl was taken to a local vet for treatment. It's unknown if the owl was hurt, or how it ended up in the roadway.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A great horned owl is getting some tender loving care after being rescued in the Town of Lewiston Monday morning.

Lewiston Police Officer Kin and Al Kifer of Wild Kritters rescued the owl from the road in the 1700 block of Ridge Road.

