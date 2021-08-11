Great horned owl rescued in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A great horned owl is getting some tender loving care after being rescued in the Town of Lewiston Monday morning.
Lewiston Police Officer Kin and Al Kifer of Wild Kritters rescued the owl from the road in the 1700 block of Ridge Road.
The owl was taken to a local vet for treatment. It's unknown if the owl was hurt, or how it ended up in the roadway.
Great horned owls are native to North America and South America. They are sometimes known by their nickname, 'tiger owl' because of how aggressive it is in hunting its prey, like rabbits, hawks, snakes, and even skunks.