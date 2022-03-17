Lewiston GardenFest applications now being accepted for vendors and open gardens

This year's theme for the June 18 & 19 event is 'Helping Lewiston bloom for 95 years'.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Calling all green thumbs; applications are now available for the year's Lewiston GardenFest.

Organizers are recruiting both vendors and residents interested in showcasing their own gardens. If you are a business or vendor that sells items related to gardening, horticulture and the outdoors, you are encouraged to apply. That includes nurseries, landscapers and garden artists.

“It’s a wonderful time to celebrate our local gardens as Lewiston Garden Club marks its 95th anniversary and Lewiston gears up for its bicentennial this summer,” said Judy Talarico, chair, Lewiston GardenFest. “We’ve been helping Lewiston bloom for 95 years and are excited to showcase our love of gardening with the entire community at this year’s Lewiston GardenFest by sharing plenty of new ideas to spark inspiration for your own green spaces.”

Vendor applications are due by May 1.The deadline for Village or Town of Lewiston residents interested in showing off their gardens is May 20. Both can be found here.