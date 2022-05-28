Memorial Day weekend balloon launch set at Letchworth State Park

Roughly 20 balloons are expected to take part in the event, which is dependent on the weather and subject to change.

CASTILE, N.Y. — Letchworth State Park will get a lift this Memorial Day weekend with a Red, White, and Blue Balloon Launch.

The launches began Friday and will run through Monday, and they will take place around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Archery Field, according to the park. There will be a sunrise-only launch on Memorial Day.

"Ground winds must be slower than about 6mph to launch," the park said.

Admission to the park is $10 per vehicle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park opens at 6 a.m. daily and closes at 11 p.m.

