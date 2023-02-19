2 The Outdoors: Myth, legend and the natural world

Ancient teachings color the way we view nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Myths, legends, and stories about nature have been a part of mankind for millennia. They guide us and are a way for us to understand our role in the natural world.

Sandy Geffner is the Coordinator of the Environmental Studies Program at UB. He is also the founder of Earth Spirit Educational Services and has studied nature, religion, and philosophy for decades.

"Most look at myth metaphorically and look at legend at least, a bit more literally. There can be a crossover, and they're both tutorials, they're designed to teach individuals and communities about the proper way to live and to perceive."

These perceptions differ from culture to culture and can have a profound effect on how we treat Mother Earth. Many cultures believe that all life is entwined, and have established a covenant with the natural world.

"These covenants are established because you see, the animals are brothers and sisters, as are the trees and the plants and the rocks, and the elementals," explains Geffner. " Earth is mother, the sky is the father. Everyone is family. Grandfather Sun, Grandmother Moon, everyone is family. That's what we learn in the stories."

Western culture, however, takes a different view. This belief system sees man as separate, occupying the upper echelon of existence, with dominion over all other life.

"In the Western traditions, there's a hierarchy in terms of our perception, and that's what makes the difference. And it goes back to our earliest myths and legends, in terms of how we perceive and how we act with the natural world around us," Geffner says.

That separation may explain in part the damage we have done to the planet. Geffner believes that perhaps our future lies in looking back, and embracing ancient lessons from other cultures that still hold true today.

"Once those stories fill your pockets, you're a different person. Because you have friends everywhere. And the Earth now is comfortable. The Earth now is like home. And there's only one thing you can do then. You take care of your home."