BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you love the beauty of a butterfly and are looking for something to do while stuck inside, the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens can help.

It's offering a new online series called 'Botanical Extras' and the first class is called 'Gardening for Butterflies'. It takes place next Thursday, May 14 from 7-8 P.M. The cost is $12 for the general public, $10 for members.

The session will show you how to identify different butterfly species and their caterpillars and teach you which plants will best attract these beautiful creatures to your backyard.

Interested? More information can be found here.