It's Fall y'all: NYS fall foliage map shows leaves beginning to change

NEW YORK — Cooler temperatures, football, hoodie sweatshirts and the changing of the leaves will soon become a reality for people in Western New York.

To emphasize that the autumn season is upon us, the NYS Fall Foliage map is out and already reporting that leaves across the state are just beginning to change over to fall colors.

As of the second week of September, the map shows that leaves have begun to transition in the Adirondacks region and parts of Central New York including the Oswego area.

The timing of the color changes and the intensity of the colors relies on both weather conditions and length of daylight. As the days get shorter, trees and other plants produce less chlorophyll, the chemical that makes vegetation green. With less chlorophyll, the yellows, oranges, browns and reds that hide throughout the summer can finally be revealed. This happens earliest in regions at high latitudes or high elevations.

Colors are typically most vibrant in years with a warm summer with adequate rain followed by cool, sunny fall weather. Any droughts can over stress the trees and stunt the fall colors. Conditions are currently a bit drier than normal throughout Western New York.

