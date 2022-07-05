x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

Invasive species, the spotted lanternfly, spotted in West Seneca

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species and a threat to fruit crops and trees.
Credit: Lee - stock.adobe.com

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Town of West Seneca is asking residents to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly.

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species and a threat to fruit crops and trees.

West Seneca officials posted on their Facebook page that one was recently spotted in the town near Sunshine Park. 

According to the USDA, the Spotted Lanternfly is native to China and was first detected in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania. 

They say the insect feeds on fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with the tree-of-heaven being one of their preferred hosts.

If the Spotted Lanternfly spreads in the U.S., it could damage grape, orchard, and logging industries.

If you spot one, you should notify the NYS DEC at: spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov.  

Please be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive pest that can cause great damage to crops. One was...

Posted by Town of West Seneca on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Slow Roll Buffalo Americana Ride