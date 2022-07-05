Invasive species, the spotted lanternfly, spotted in West Seneca

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species and a threat to fruit crops and trees.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Town of West Seneca is asking residents to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly.

West Seneca officials posted on their Facebook page that one was recently spotted in the town near Sunshine Park.

According to the USDA, the Spotted Lanternfly is native to China and was first detected in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania.

They say the insect feeds on fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with the tree-of-heaven being one of their preferred hosts.

If the Spotted Lanternfly spreads in the U.S., it could damage grape, orchard, and logging industries.

If you spot one, you should notify the NYS DEC at: spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov.