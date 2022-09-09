Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area

NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in the Buffalo area.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.

"We are concerned about the significant number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in Buffalo, especially with its proximity to the Concord grape growing area in Western New York. SLF can have a devastating impact on vineyards, as we’ve seen in neighboring states, so we need everyone’s help to be on the lookout for this invasive and to report it immediately,” said State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball.

The spotted lanternfly is a 'destructive pest' that feeds on plants and trees, such as grapevines, apple trees and hops, which could impact the state's agricultural economy.

As of September 9, more than 100 adult spotted lanternfly have been found, with the most recent sighting near an active rail line in Buffalo.

You can help slow the spread of the spotted lanternfly by notifying the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets if you find any in your area on their website.

Adult lanternfly are active from July to December and begin laying eggs in September.

Signs of an spotted lanternfly infestation may include:

Sap oozing or weeping from open wounds on tree trunks, which appear wet and give off fermented odors.

One-inch-long egg masses that are brownish-gray, waxy and mud-like when new. Old egg masses are brown and scaly.

Massive honeydew build-up under plants, sometimes with black sooty mold developing.

The pests usually spread through human activity and can lay their eggs on any surface, such as vehicles, stone, metal, outdoor furniture and firewood.

Residents are also asked to: