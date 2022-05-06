'I Love My Park Day': Volunteers needed for clean up at state parks

150 state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York State will be hosting volunteer events to spruce up parks and beaches.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you love the outdoors, and want to give back to the community, the New York State Parks could use your help.

Saturday, May 7 is 'I Love My Park Day'. One hundred fifty state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York State will be hosting volunteer events to spruce up parks and beaches, plant trees and gardens, restore trails and wildlife habitats, remove invasive species plants and work on site enhancement projects.