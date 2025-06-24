Governor Hochul announces Free Fishing Weekend in New York

On Friday, Governor Hochul announced Free Fishing Weekend in New York. It will be June 24-25.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that the state will have its Free Fishing Weekend on June 24 and 25.

This is the second Free Fishing Weekend of the year when the state waives the requirement for a freshwater fishing license and allows New Yorkers to go out and explore.

According to a press release, "Fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for all New Yorkers looking to get outside and enjoy the outdoors."

"As summer approaches, fishing New York's world-class waters is arguably one of the best ways to spend the weekend," Hochul said. "New York's Free Fishing Days give New Yorkers and visitors alike the opportunity to cast a line and enjoy the abundant natural beauty found in every corner of the Empire State."

The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people the chance to try it out at no cost and get people outdoors.

Additional Free Fishing Days in 2023 include National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 23 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

"Seasoned anglers know New York offers some of the world's best fishing and Free Fishing Days are the perfect time to introduce these tremendous recreational opportunities to family, friends, and visitors," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.