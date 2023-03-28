Here's what your lawn's weeds are telling you | Verify

The pesky growth might actually have the dirt on what's going on in your garden.

WASHINGTON — We’re one week into spring and we have a forecast to match – you might be looking forward to doing some yard work in the days ahead.

One thing your calendar might not tell you: Tuesday, March 28 is actually National Weed Appreciation Day. What is there to love about the garden pests?

THE QUESTION:

Can weeds be helpful?

Yes, weeds can be edible, attract wildlife, and even help diagnose other issues with your soil–though sometimes it’s still best to get rid of them.

WHAT WE FOUND:

If you can’t even stand the sight of weeds in your yard, you might want to give them another look–because they could have the real dirt on what’s going on in your yard.

Christa Carignan with the University of Maryland Extension Office recommends, “thinking about not so much about killing the weeds, but think about how to grow healthy turf grass.”

The Permaculture Research Institute explains that weeds are often a sign of something going on within the soil.

The Chicago Botanic Garden identifies some common weeds and what they are indicating. For example, clover thrives where there’s not enough nitrogen in the soil. Chickweed is heartiest when there are too many nutrients in the soil, like when you have used too much fertilizer. Lawn ivy and violets might be a sign a patch of lawn is just too shady for grass.

If you aren’t quite sure what you’re dealing with, the Cornell Cooperative Extension offers a weed identification guide on its website for NYS.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also offers a manual on invasive species specific to the mid-Atlantic region to help identify larger plants and trees that may be unwanted in your space.

However, sometimes it’s really important to get those weeds and other invasive species out.

“The definition of a weed is a plant out of place,” explains Carignan. She says it’s especially important to remove weeds that could choke out flowers or vegetables. She adds that now is a good time to start hand-pulling chickweed and deadnettle before they flower and spread seeds; keeping mowed lawns taller can prevent crabgrass, and landscaping with liners and mulch can help prevent weeds from popping up at all.