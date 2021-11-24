Gov. Hochul launches new vaccine incentive for hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts

Grand prize winners will be able to choose between lifetime fishing or bowhunting licenses or a deluxe equipment package.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced a new vaccine incentive Wednesday to get more folks vaccinated in the state.

This incentive is for New Yorkers who enjoy the great outdoors, like hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Beginning December 1 through the end of the year, anyone that receives their first vaccine dose will have the opportunity to enter the 'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' sweepstakes and a random drawing to win special prizes.

According to the news release, five grand prize winners will be randomly selected from the pool of 2,000 sweepstakes entrants to receive their choice of deluxe fishing, hunting, and birding packages.

Each grand prize package will include a lifetime license and the highest quality hunting and fishing gear. The deluxe birding package will include a spotting scope, binoculars, and more.

"New York State is known for its outdoor gems and rich sporting traditions, and this important vaccine incentive reflects that," Governor Hochul said. "As we pass another milestone with 90% of New Yorkers have received their first dose, we need to keep the pace of vaccination going. By getting vaccinated, you can protect yourself whether you're indoors or outdoors. Don't delay."

Out of those that enter the sweepstakes, 25 folks will be selected randomly to receive their choice of second-tier fishing and hunting packages.

These packages will include annual licenses and equipment specific to angling, bowhunting, rifle hunting, and turkey hunting. The beginning birder package includes binoculars, birdfeeder, birdseed, and I Bird NY materials.

"DEC is proud to support Governor Hochul's efforts to get more New Yorkers vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. New York is home to world-class opportunities for outdoor recreation, particularly hunting, fishing, and birding. The Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes is a great way to get more New Yorkers outside in nature while encouraging aspiring hunters and anglers to get vaccinated," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Also, the first 2,000 people to enter the sweepstakes will all receive a tree seedling from DEC's Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga, NY, and their choice of either a gift card to a major sporting goods retailer or a free night of camping at a DEC campground.

Lastly, all sweepstakes entrants will receive a one-year subscription to DEC's Conservationist Magazine, which is currently celebrating its 75th year in publication.