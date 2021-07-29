Goats at work in Chestnut Ridge Park

Let's Goat Buffalo goats are removing Japanese Knotweed near Shelter Seven at the park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A herd of goats are hard at work in Chestnut Ridge Park doing what they do best - chowing down on stubborn plants.

Goats from Let's Goat Buffalo, a goatscaping company in Buffalo, are eating away at invasive Japanese knotweed in the park.

GOATS AT WORK!

Our friends from Let's Goat Buffalo are busy taking care of some Japanese Knotweed at Chestnut Ridge Park this week!

Stop by and say hi!

Our four-legged crew will be at Chestnut Ridge near Shelter 7 through this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/f7hW07vInM — Erie County Parks (@ErieCountyParks) July 28, 2021

Goats are great at removing invasive species because they are not bothered by plants like poison ivy that people are irritated by. They also disrupt the regrowth cycle by sterilizing seeds during the digestive process.