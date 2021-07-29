Goats at work in Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A herd of goats are hard at work in Chestnut Ridge Park doing what they do best - chowing down on stubborn plants.
Goats from Let's Goat Buffalo, a goatscaping company in Buffalo, are eating away at invasive Japanese knotweed in the park.
Goats are great at removing invasive species because they are not bothered by plants like poison ivy that people are irritated by. They also disrupt the regrowth cycle by sterilizing seeds during the digestive process.
The goats will be near Shelter Seven at Chestnut Ridge park through Saturday. If you're at the park and see them while you're there, you're asked to please not feed them.