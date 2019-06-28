BUFFALO, N.Y. — Don't have a fishing license? That's not a problem this weekend.

Governor Cuomo announced that New York residents can fish for free on Saturday and Sunday, as a way to encourage people to enjoy outdoor activities across the state.

Six days are set aside during the year for people who don't possess a fishing license to give it a try at lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams across the state. All fishing regulations remain in effect.

"Free Fishing Days provide both amateur and seasoned anglers with the chance to try the sport out for themselves, or introduce others to the world-class fishing and scenic destinations across the Empire State," Cuomo said in a statement.

The next Free Fishing Days will be September 28 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) and November 11 (Veterans Day).

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

2 the Outdoors: An overwhelming invader on 18 Mile Creek

2 the Outdoors: Our neighbor the rattlesnake

2 the Outdoors: A walk on the wild side