Garden Buffalo Niagara holding free Urban Farm Day

Urban Farm Day is happening across the Buffalo area on August 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers will have the ability to explore Buffalo's urban farms by talking with the farmers and partaking in activities in Garden Buffalo Niagara's new event, Urban Farm Day.

The free event will feature a self-guided exploration of 16 urban farms and eight scheduled talks on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include pizza cooked with farm produce and u-pick worm farm.

Scheduled talks will focus on things like raising chickens, harvesting honey and the importance of culturally significant crops like Hmong red cucumbers and Congolese eggplant.

The guided tour is free and some farms will be selling products and produce. A printable map can be found at the Urban Farm Day website.

The schedule of talks:

10 a.m., Massachusetts Avenue Project, UBs Food Lab Peppers and policy: Interactive Activity on Urban Farming and Municipal Policies.

11 a.m., Massachusetts Avenue Project: Chickens and Bees and Urban Living.

Noon, Feedmore WNY: Reducing Food Waste. Master gardeners will also be available 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to answer your questions.

Noon, PUSH Buffalo 14th Street garden: Impacts of Urban Farming

1 p.m., Groundwork Market Garden: The How-To’s of Soil in Your City Garden

1 p.m., Grassroots Gardens Broadway Community Garden: Gardening for All

2 p.m., 5 Loaves Farm: Cultural Gardening

3: p.m., Kubed Root: Microgreens

Full list of farms on the tour: