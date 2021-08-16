Garden Buffalo Niagara holding free Urban Farm Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers will have the ability to explore Buffalo's urban farms by talking with the farmers and partaking in activities in Garden Buffalo Niagara's new event, Urban Farm Day.
The free event will feature a self-guided exploration of 16 urban farms and eight scheduled talks on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include pizza cooked with farm produce and u-pick worm farm.
Scheduled talks will focus on things like raising chickens, harvesting honey and the importance of culturally significant crops like Hmong red cucumbers and Congolese eggplant.
The guided tour is free and some farms will be selling products and produce. A printable map can be found at the Urban Farm Day website.
The schedule of talks:
- 10 a.m., Massachusetts Avenue Project, UBs Food Lab Peppers and policy: Interactive Activity on Urban Farming and Municipal Policies.
- 11 a.m., Massachusetts Avenue Project: Chickens and Bees and Urban Living.
- Noon, Feedmore WNY: Reducing Food Waste. Master gardeners will also be available 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to answer your questions.
- Noon, PUSH Buffalo 14th Street garden: Impacts of Urban Farming
- 1 p.m., Groundwork Market Garden: The How-To’s of Soil in Your City Garden
- 1 p.m., Grassroots Gardens Broadway Community Garden: Gardening for All
- 2 p.m., 5 Loaves Farm: Cultural Gardening
- 3: p.m., Kubed Root: Microgreens
Full list of farms on the tour:
- Brewster Street Farm, 36 Brewster Street, Buffalo
- Bolyard Garden, 223 Broad Street, Tonawanda
- Chris and Lisa’s Garden, 112 Plymouth
- Common Roots Urban Farm, 309 Peckham, Buffalo
- FeedMore WNY, 91 Holt Street, Buffalo
- 5 loaves Farm, 1172 West Avenue, Buffalo
- Grassroots Gardens Broadway Community Garden, 389 Broadway, Buffalo
- Groundwork Market Garden, 1698 Genesee Street, Buffalo
- Harris Garden, 108 Landon Street, Buffalo
- Kubed Root, 33 Pannell Street, #1, Buffalo
- Massachusetts Avenue Project, 387 Massachusetts Avenue, Buffalo
- Pelion Outdoor Classroom, 206 Best Street, Buffalo
- PUSH Buffalo 14th Street Garden, 309 14th Street, Buffalo
- Urban Fruits & Veggies, 324 Glenwood Avenue
- WestSide Tilth Farm, 246 Normal Avenue, Buffalo
- Wilson Street Urban Farm, 360 Wilson Street, Buffalo