BUFFALO, NY - This weekend marks Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

During Free Fishing Weekend, no fishing license is required.

Freshwater fishing regulations are still in effect, however. Those can be viewed here.

And of course, that means there are Family Fishing Days in the City of Buffalo this weekend!

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, families can enjoy fishing, games, fishing demonstrations, and more at Broderick Park.

For more information, you can visit the DEC's Free Fishing Days webpage.

