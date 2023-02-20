Free February Fun events for families during winter break

This event features a series of free activities for families during the winter break, which runs from Feb. 19-25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most schools in Western New York are off for President's Day and winter recess.

There are plenty of things to do with the kids while they're off.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is hosting its 7th annual February Fun week. This event features a series of free activities for families during the winter break, which runs from Feb. 19-25.

"This year more than ever, we know that families in our community are looking for ways to get out of the house and have fun during this Winter Break," said Maureen Hanagan, manager, community affairs, Highmark BCBSWNY. "Highmark BCSBWNY is proud to offer families an exciting lineup of free and fun activities to take part in while school is out."

Here is the schedule of free events:

Sunday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Explore & More Museum Family Fun Day

Free admission for Highmark BCBSWNY members, pay what you will for non-Highmark BCBSWNY member

Monday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Canalside Free Skate

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1 – 2 p.m. – Rolly Pollies Open Play: Orchard Park

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 3 – 4 p.m. – Rolly Pollies Open Play: East Amherst

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 4 – 4:45 p.m. – KeyBank Center Free Skate

Thursday, Feb. 23, 3 – 5 p.m. – Classic Rink East Aurora Free Skate

Friday, Feb. 24, 2 – 3 p.m. – Rolly Pollies Open Play: North Buffalo

Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Buy Black Buffalo at the Broadway Market

New this year, there are free open play sessions at Rolly Pollies' locations in Orchard Park, East Amherst, and North Buffalo. These classes are for children 4 months to 9 years that teach kids to explore and help strengthen motor skills.

"We're excited to partner with Highmark BCBSWNY for this year's February Fun program. As a local, family-owned business, we connect deeply with the organization's focus on healthy children in our community and look forward to welcoming area families for some fitness, creativity, music, and fun!" said Jim Fleckenstein, Owner of Rolly Pollies.