Federal funds to improve and expand Trailways path in North Tonawanda

More than $500,000 will go to better connect the Niagara Riverwalk to the Empire State Trail. Funding will also be used to improve pedestrian crossings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Federal funding will help improve and expand what's known as the Trailways path in North Tonawanda.

More than $500,000 will go to better connect the Niagara Riverwalk to the Empire State Trail.

The paved pathway goes along River Road, leading to Webster Street, then the trail continues over the Renaissance Bridge and into the City of Tonawanda.

Once it is finished, the Empire State Trail will connect to the Greenways Trail System in Niagara County.

"This project delivers continued federal structure investments that are improving waterfront access, creating better connections between neighborhood and business districts, supporting healthier communities, and working toward a clean, climate-friendly future," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Thursday.

Funding will also be used to improve pedestrian crossings. The project is expected to be complete by the end of summer.