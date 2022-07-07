Exploring the great outdoors at Darien Lakes State Park

The pristine campground is close to Six Flags Darien Lake, offering over 100 campsites to visitors.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Darien Lakes State Park is not to be confused with nearby Six Flags Darien Lake. Though they are just a couple miles away, they are a world apart.

Darien Lakes State Park has over 100 campsites, some with electricity and water hookups, and some basic sites without the amenities.

Harlow Lake in the park provides opportunities for swimming, kayaking, and fishing. There is a disc golf course, and several playgrounds for the little ones to explore.

Hiking trails can also be found in the state park, and the trails have varying levels of difficulty.

Families will often stay at the state park, and then spend a day or two at the amusement park up the street. Or you can come for the day.