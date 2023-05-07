Improvements to the Eternal Flame trail have been completed

Hikers can return to the Eternal Flame Trail as improvements that began in July to the main trail have been completed as of Friday.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In July work had begun at the Chestnut Ridge park to make trails safer for guests visiting the Eternal Flame. The project was apart of a $70,000 award that was part of a past 2021 budget balancing amendment.

In a social media post made on Friday the Erie County Parks Department was thrilled to announce the official reopening of the trail. The repairs feature 139 brand new box steps, 120 feet of railing, and a realigned section bypassing the most dangerous part of the former trail.

This year’s work is only phase 1 of the project and cost $135,000. While it was being fixed, certain parts of the trail were rerouted throughout the project for guests still wishing to the visit the park while the improvements were being made.

“The Eternal Flame Trail draws visitors from around the country and the world, so this project was important to address safety and accessibility for the thousands of hikers who come here to see this natural wonder,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“I thank our Parks’ Department and our partners for their alacrity in getting this project done and having the trail ready for more vistors so quickly.”

