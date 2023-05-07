Hikers will be rerouted while the Eternal Flame Hiking Trail receives upgrades

The natural wonder at Chestnut Ridge Park will still be accessible while work is happening. Hikers will be directed toward a new path.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Eternal Flame Trail is getting a much-needed facelift after years of erosion caused by both the environment and the many humans that hike to see the natural wonder.

The trail at Chestnut Ridge Park is named after the natural gas flame at the end of it, which is tucked away under a waterfall.

According to Erie County deputy commissioner of recreation Kate Hilliman, the trail became incredibly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That extra use worsened the wear and tear on the trail and has made it less safe for less-experienced hikers.

"We get a lot of calls for injuries there have actually been quite a few rescues there," Hilliman said.

That is why Erie County and the Chestnut Ridge Park Conservancy are putting $143,000 toward improvements. The work will happen in three parts and is scheduled to occur between July 17 and August 18, pending any unforeseen circumstances.

The county has contracted with a private company to handle construction.

"The first thing they're going to be doing is installing about 140 box steps at the hairpin turn where the trail is very eroded. A lot of tripping hazards, a lot of ankle twisters," Hilliman said.

The steps will be located about two-thirds of the way down the 0.56-mile trail. They'll be made of timber and filled with compacted material.

Starting July 17, hikers will be rerouted around the construction zone down the Ward Hill Trail, which eventually reconnects with the creekbed and leads to the eternal flame.

Hilliman added that there will be plenty of signage to show hikers the way.

"The second piece is they'll be doing a realignment of the trail where it meets the creek bed so again looking at safety," she said.

The realignment will include fixing collapsed portions of the trail or creating new paths for hikers. The third piece of the project will be clearing log jams and various debris from the creekbed that has accumulated over time.

And while these new improvements will make the trail more accessible, Hilliman said hikers should still come prepared with closed-toed shoes, plenty of water, and anything else that you may need in an emergency.

"You know be prepared you are in a suburban park, but anything is possible, and you're still out in nature," Hilliman said.

If you do make it to the "eternal" flame, know that it does occasionally go out. Strong winds, rushing water, and the occasional comedian have been known to extinguish it.