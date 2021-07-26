Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail will host charity bike ride to build 27 miles of trail

The bike ride from East Aurora to Ellicottville will raise funds to build a rail trail along the former Buffalo Pittsburgh rail line.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail (ECRT) will host a 42-mile charity bike ride to raise funds to build a rail trail that runs along the former Buffalo Pittsburgh rail line.

The bike ride from East Aurora to Ellicottville is scheduled for October 2. ECRT is calling the event ES2EVL Fondo. Funds raised by the event would be used to extend the current 27-mile trail maintained by ECRT through Orchard Park to Ashford.

The bike ride will start at 42 North Brewery and travel south on scenic Route 240 to Route 242 with a finish line at Holiday Valley. Transportation will be offered to take riders back to East Aurora. Special rates for lodging will be offered at Holiday Valley.

The finish line will be open to the public and feature food, drinks, live music and raffles.

Registration is open at the event website. An early bird discount of $59 is currently being offered. Registration includes a commemorative shirt and access to the post-event party.