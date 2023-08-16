E-bike tours offered on Erie Canal

Niagara Outfitters a local tour guide is giving people the chance to ride along the Erie Canal in style.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to try out an electric bike? Now is the chance with a guided tour down the Erie Canal.

Local tour guide business Niagara Outfitters announced on Wednesday to their Facebook page that guests will now have the opportunity to take a guided tour down the Erie Canal on their new electric bikes.

The tour lasts 2-hours and goes through historic Lockport and Middleport. Riders will go down the tow path along the canal, and learn about the history and engineering of the canal while passing through villages, farms, and seeing wildlife.

The ride is open to all types of riders 16-years old and older, and provides electric assistance when needed to those who tend to struggle on regular pedal powered bikes.

They would like people to stay tuned as dates, and availability for the E-bike tours will be posted soon.

Niagara Outfitters offers a wide variety of different types of local tours both on land and water.