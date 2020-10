BUFFALO, N.Y. — Want to lace up your skates and the ice downtown? Your chance is coming.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has targeted Nov. 20 or Nov. 21 to open the season at the Ice at Canalside. The rink, built on a portion of the former War Memorial Auditorium site, will be open for ice skating, curling, ice bumper cars, ice skates and pond hockey.