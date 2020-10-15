Devil's Hole best hiking trail in New York State

According to Country Living magazine the Niagara Falls trail is one of the most spectacular.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local hiking destination is getting some national attention. According to Country Living magazine, Devil's Hole in Niagara Falls is the best hiking trail in the state.

The magazine says with the fall foliage, the Devil's Hole trail to Whirlpool State Park is one of the most spectacular trails in the nation. And hikers can take in the views of those powerful whitewater rapids.

If you plan to take on the trail, it is strenuous. Hikers should be prepared to go down about 300 stairs and have to climb back up. You can plan your next hike to Devil's Hole here.