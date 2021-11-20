Deer, bear regular firearms hunting season begins in parts of WNY

This is New York's most popular hunting season, with participation from about 85 percent of New York's nearly 550,000 licensed hunters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deer and bear regular firearms hunting season officially started in parts of Western New York on Saturday. It runs until Sunday, December 12.

Before heading out, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging hunters to freshen up on some new safety rules. There are new dress code requirements, and the hunting hours have been extended to include 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes before sunset.

"New York's hunters are among the state's most important conservationists," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. "Hunters help to balance deer and bear populations with local habitats and land uses while providing more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat to sustain families.

"With more opportunities to venture afield this season, I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing the key tenets of hunter safety for a safe and enjoyable time outdoors."