DEC reminding outdoor adventurers to keep natural areas litter-free

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding New Yorkers to recreate responsibly while keeping the state's natural areas litter-free.

The DEC says it has received an increase in reports of visitors leaving trash behind after trips to New York State lands, waters and facilities, especially in Adirondack Park and the Catskills.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding outdoor adventurers to follow the principles of "Leave No Trace" to keep New York State's natural areas and facilities clean.

“During the State’s ongoing response to COVID-19, New Yorkers are desperate for a chance to get outside, change up the scenery, and get a breath of fresh air. It’s great that so many people are enjoying the outdoors this summer, but it’s disheartening to see litter and garbage left behind,” Commissioner Seggos said. “It’s a simple fix. Whatever you bring in with you should leave with you as well. Play Smart * Play Safe * Play Local this summer and follow the principles of Leave No Trace.”

The DEC recommends the following tips in order to "Leave No Trace:"