DEC looking for information on hunting-related shooting incident

Incident happened Thursday, October 28 at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in the town of Collins.

COLLINS, N.Y. — The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is hoping someone has information about a hunter-related shooting incident with another hunter that happened last week.

They say a member of its Division of Law Enforcement interviewed a hunter who said he was struck with pellets from a round discharged by a fellow pheasant hunter. It happened on Thursday, October 28 at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in the town of Collins.

The DEC says although the victim, who suffered minor injuries, spoke to the hunter who fired the round, he couldn't remember the person's name or contact information.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the second hunter, is asked to contact the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement at 716-851-7050 x 5.

Although the DEC says New York has extremely safety conscious hunters, it still wants to remind them of the following safety tips:

Assume every gun is loaded;

Control the muzzle. Point your gun in a safe direction;

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire;

Be sure of your target and beyond; and

Wear hunter orange or pink, required in some instances.