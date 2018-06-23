Thursday’s arrival of summer also means the arrival of increased human contact with newborn wildlife.

With the chances of residents, hikers and campers stumbling upon young white-tailed deer, cottontail rabbits and songbirds greatly increased, the Department of Environmental Conservation has issued its annual advisory “If you care, leave it there.’’

While it’s understandable for people to assume a young wild animal found by itself has been abandoned, that’s not the case.

“While some are learning survival from one or both parents, others normally receive little or no parental care,’’ DEC said on its website. “Often, wild animal parents stay away from their young when people are near. Because of their behavior, the most common species to be mistakenly ‘kidnapped’ by humans are young fawns, cottontail rabbits, and fledgling birds. It is important to be familiar with normal behavior for these animals before assuming that they are in need of help.’’

White-tailed deer give birth to one or two fawns in April and May. The young deer live hidden in tall grass or under bushes when the adults are out feeding. The doe returns every four or five hours to feed her young.

If someone spots a fawn, DEC advises to keep a safe distance and keep pets and children away.

Cottontail rabbits are born with no fur and their eyes closed but mature to take care of themselves in just four weeks. In the meantime, the mother may only return at dawn and dusk to a shallow nest in the ground to feed her young.

If you’re not sure if the mother is returning, you can cover the young rabbits with leaves, light sticks and grass. If a young rabbit has its eyes open and is moving about, it has likely reached independence.

Songbirds spend two weeks in their nest being constantly fed by their parents. They will then make their first attempts at flight. Disturbing a nest at this critical time makes young birds vulnerable to predators and pets.

