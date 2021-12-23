DEC honors Niagara County child who loves to fish

DEC officer Kevin Holzle had heard about Harry Hazlett's love of fishing and wanted to do something special for him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A young Niagara County boy has been honored by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for his love of fishing.

DEC officer Kevin Holzle had heard about Harry Hazlett's love of fishing. Harry, who is from Niagara County, is also battling bone cancer.

Office Holzle wanted to do something for Harry and contact the DEC's Division of Fish and Wildlife to create a new Exceptional Angler Award. The DEC partnered with Charter Captain Ned Librock of Catching Dreams Charters. Catching Dreams Charters is a non-profit organization that charters fishing tours to young cancer patients.

Officer Holzle reached out to Harry's family to arrange a surprise for him.

On December 15, Officer Holzle, Librock and DEC Biologist Michael Todd, arrived at the Hazlett home and delivered the 'Exceptional Angler' award to Harry.