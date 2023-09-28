Hunting season dates to know

Those who plan on participating should be aware of all rules and regulations when hunting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we make our way into the fall season, many people are gearing up for hunting in the state.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that bowhunting seasons for deer and bear may began in the Northern zone on Sept. 27 and will begin on Sunday, Oct. 1 in the Southern zone.

"New York State is home to great opportunities for bowhunters to venture afield in a variety of habitats," Commissioner Seggos said. "With mild weather and longer days, the early bow season is an ideal time to be in the woods and introduce new hunters to deer and bear hunting."

Those who plan on participating should be aware of all rules and regulations when hunting. Those using a bow may use a crossbow during the last 10 days of Northern zone season, which is Oct. 11-20, and the last 14 days of the Southern zone season, which is Nov. 4-17.

The season is open to those who possess a muzzleloader privilege and crossbow qualifications as required by law.

More details on the bow laws can be found here.

Those looking for the dates on early muzzleloader season for deer and bear in the Northern zone can start Oct. 14, and continues until Oct. 20. Regular firearms season for deer and bear in the Northern zone begins Oct. 21.

To learn more people may visit www.dec.ny.gov