DEC announces free fishing weekend in New York State

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced there will be a free fishing weekend across the state during the month of June.

The DEC is encouraging all anglers, new and experience, to seek out fishing opportunities close to home.

During the designated free fishing days, New Yorkers can fish for free without a fishing license. However, the DEC is reminding participants that all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

"This free fishing weekend could not have come at a better time," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Amid the uncertainty of these challenging times, being home together has allowed many families to get outdoors and experience new activities.

"Free fishing days provide the perfect opportunity for all New Yorkers -- from Brooklyn to Buffalo and from Montauk to Mt. Marcy -- to try fishing for the first time and encourage those who have fished before to dust off their fishing rods and get outside."

The free fishing weekend is set for June 27 and June 28. Other free fishing days include National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 26, Veterans Day on November 11, and President's Day weekend on February 13 and 14.

The DEC is reminding people who plan on fishing to avoid crowds and groups and to maintain a safe social distance to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The DEC recommends New Yorkers stay close to home, avoid high-traffic destinations and keep fishing trips short. Also, anyone who does not feel well is asked to stay home.