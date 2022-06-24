DEC announces free fishing weekend in New York

During the designated free fishing days, New Yorkers can fish for free without a fishing license.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Grab your fishing gear, free fishing weekend returns Saturday and Sunday across New York State. This is two of New York's six free fishing days happening this year.

During the designated free fishing days, New Yorkers can fish for free without a fishing license. However, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding participants that all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

The free fishing days are held each year to not only raise awareness about the various fishing opportunities across the state, but to also introduce new anglers to fishing.

"As the school year winds down and summer approaches, the timing of this free fishing weekend couldn't be better. Whether you're interested in getting back into the sport yourself or introducing friends and family to fishing for the first time, New York's free fishing days are a great opportunity to cast a line and get outside," said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The free fishing weekend is set for Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. Other free fishing days this year include National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 24 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

"Free fishing days provide an exciting chance for all New Yorkers, from Brooklyn to Buffalo, to try fishing for the first time and encourages experienced anglers to dust off their fishing rods and get outside," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "Fishing opportunities across New York State are second to none, and I encourage New Yorkers to head out on the water this weekend with friends and family to enjoy one of our state's renowned fishing destinations."

Those looking to plan a fishing trip can find resources on the DEC's website here. The DEC also provides additional information for beginners.