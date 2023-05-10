Update on Brighton Park construction in Town of Tonawanda

The town credits the nice weather for allowing them to get caught up on construction.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Construction for Brighton Park in the Town of Tonawanda is right on schedule for a 2024 opening.

We met up with officials at the construction site to hear how the work is going on the spray park, sports fields and the new ice arena. The sports fields include a rugby pitch, pickle ball courts and sand volleyball.

The town credits the nice weather for allowing them to get caught up on construction.

"We'vee been very lucky this last two weeks with the great weather we've been having,' said Harry Zarek, Town of Tonawanda Councilman and Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee. "We were behind maybe a week or so in progress, but we really made up a lot of time this last week and we're really excited about it. "

New sod has been laid down for the rugby fields and they say progress on the new ice arena has been great. They're hoping to open the new arena in March 2024 before closing down the older arena.

Zarek says the new park renovations will be a destination for people, not just in the town, but from all over.

"The great thing about the project is it touches so many different family and in the community, and even as a destination. So, the excitement is out there, just not in Tonawanda, but throughout the community," he said.

The spray park will be inclusive for all children, whether they can swim or not.

The plan is for the sports fields and spray park is to be up and running next summer. Once open, Brighton Park will be renamed Paddock Chevrolet Park.